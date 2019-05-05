Greenr Cafe Is For All The Healthy Eaters

Cafes

Greenr Cafe

Sector 15, Gurgaon
4.6
32nd Avenue, 1, Sector 15, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Greenr Cafe has vegetarian, no fuss plant-based delicious food. Super light and less spicy. Also, makes a great co-working space or a quaint space to read! Great for a healthy brunch with friends or a date with bae.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

