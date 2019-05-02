Greenr Cafe: My Go-To Place For Healthy Food In Gurgaon

I love Greenr! I've been going to their cafe when they were a small outlet in Shahpur Jat, and it's been incredible to see them grow out of SPJ, to two sprawling properties in Vasant Vihar and Gurgaon. I recently visited their outlet in Gurgaon, and it's gorgeous! Beautifully done up, super spacious, fast(er) service and good, hearty, healthy food. My go-to on their menu is their falafel wrap, teriyaki tofu salad, sweet potato and cassava chips. Wash it down with their hibiscus or ginger cold drinks, and you're good! They've got a bunch of options on their menu- burgers, sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and juices/smoothies to choose from. I love the casual vibe and the happy hippie ambience of Greenr, and I'm glad to see them and their tribe grow. PS: They're coming up soon in Dhanmill Compound 😍😍