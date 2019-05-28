Mood For BBQ? It’s Definitely Indian Grill Room To Try

Amongst all the BBQ restaurants in Gurgaon, Indian Grill is definitely one that you can count on. Their quality of food, selection of dishes and the service - absolutely impeccable. The grills are well done, the service is not over imposing and the food is delicious. You might have to book in advance or will have to wait for your turn, but the food will be worth the wait. Zomato has a 1+1 on food and you can use that for their Al Carte menu In case you don’t wish to have their buffet. Must try the Galawati kebab, Dahi Ke Kebab, Prawns, Pineapple Grill.