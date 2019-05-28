Amongst all the BBQ restaurants in Gurgaon, Indian Grill is definitely one that you can count on. Their quality of food, selection of dishes and the service - absolutely impeccable. The grills are well done, the service is not over imposing and the food is delicious. You might have to book in advance or will have to wait for your turn, but the food will be worth the wait. Zomato has a 1+1 on food and you can use that for their Al Carte menu In case you don’t wish to have their buffet. Must try the Galawati kebab, Dahi Ke Kebab, Prawns, Pineapple Grill.
Mood For BBQ? It’s Definitely Indian Grill Room To Try
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish they would not use Indian Basa but perhaps some sole or Bhetki. Lots of restaurants have already stopped serving Basa nowadays.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Indian Grill Room
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk
Comments (0)