Get Your Groom On With Dhruv Vaish’s Wedding Collection

Say hello to Dhruv Vaish’s gorgeous grooms-wear collection. Featuring a range of expertly-tailored achkans, sherwanis, tuxedos, and more, get ready to dress in a fusion of the traditional and modern this wedding season.
Move Over, Brides
It’s common knowledge that brides get more than their fair share of attention during weddings. With that in mind, Dhruv Vaish’s wedding collection for men offers up some much-needed options for guys. Featuring a mix of Indian and western wear, you’ll find a variety of achkans, sherwanis, bandhgalas, suits, tuxes, and jackets to choose from, where he has managed to fuse traditional designs with modern silhouettes, resulting in a look that is very contemporary. Men; your moment to shine is here.
Top Off With A Turban Or Tie
Ivories or black, purples or reds—there is a range of colour palettes to pick from for your special day. They have quite a few colour choices to fit your taste, and even go that extra mile to customise your outfit to complement your bride’s for the big day.
That’s not all. If you absolutely despise having to scramble around to take care of tiny details, you need not lose your marbles, groomchillas {hey, that could be a thing}; you can choose from a selection of bow ties, lapel pins, collar pins, brooches, turbans, shoes, and more to finish your look.
