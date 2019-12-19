Get Your Groom On With Dhruv Vaish’s Wedding Collection

Ivories or black, purples or reds—there is a range of colour palettes to pick from for your special day. They have quite a few colour choices to fit your taste, and even go that extra mile to customise your outfit to complement your bride’s for the big day.

That’s not all. If you absolutely despise having to scramble around to take care of tiny details, you need not lose your marbles, groomchillas {hey, that could be a thing}; you can choose from a selection of bow ties, lapel pins, collar pins, brooches, turbans, shoes, and more to finish your look.