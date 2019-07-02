Paalak Chaat, Lahori Fish & More: Sign Up For A Complete Feast At The G.T. Road

Inspired by one of Asia’s longest and oldest roads, Grant Trunk Road, The G.T. Road in Connaught Place is a culinary journey through it. Once you enter foot in this place, you take a 2600km food experience under one roof.

With the concept of the BBQ grill on the table, the restaurant serves a plethora of non veg and veg starters, followed by a lip-smacking spread of main course, and a variety of dessert that many eateries fail to impress us with, but The G.T. Road hits home, brilliantly. The dishes have influence from Kabul, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and more.

The Lahori Fish and Afghani Chicken Tikka are a major hit, along with their chaat counter, offering delicacies such as: Palak Patta Chaat, Paapdi Bhalla, Raj Kachori, Bhelpuri, and so on.

They keep rotating their menu, and adding one new dish every day, so even if you visit them twice in a week, it’ll be a treat!

Decorated to make the space look like a royal state, going with the nitty-gritty of the cuisine, the interiors will take you back to the Mughal era. Weapons used as showpieces, Jharokha designs on the walls, a vintage vehicle on display, and the hanging lights add a touch of the modern age (it’s a complete balance).