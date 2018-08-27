If there's a big occasion coming up, and you have several guests who’re going to fly in to town (that you won’t have room for at home), we’re doing what we can to make sure you’re all set. For all those guests, here are some of the best BnB’s and guest houses in the city.
Guests Coming Over? Check Them Into These Pretty Guest Houses & BnBs
BUDGET ACCOMMODATION
Jugaad Hostels
For when you’ve got a bunch of friends coming over, this hostel in R.K. Puram has four dorms (including a women-only one) and five private rooms. The interiors are clean and basic, and the terrace area is a wonderful place to chill at.
- Room Rent: ₹ 2400
Madpackers Hostel
At this South Delhi hostel, you can expect dormitories, all-girl rooms and private rooms (all air conditioned) as well as breakfast, Wi-Fi, towels and unlimited tea and coffee. They also have a 24-hour reception to make sure your stay goes as smoothly as possible.
MID-RANGE & LUXE ACCOMMODATION
Colonel’s Retreat
Located in Defence Colony, this BnB has six clean, bright and airy rooms with Wi-Fi and breakfast inclusive in the price you pay.There’s also a spa and excellent food, to boot.
PS. Don’t miss the excellent in-house banana bread.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6200
The Lazy Patio
The Lazy Patio gives you the serenity of a rooftop B&B. The Hut is their largest, with room for four, while the Studio and the Glass View rooms are double occupancy. The view, especially, is one you’ll love.
- Room Rent: ₹ 4000
Atara
A boutique hotel, with chic and minimal interiors, they’ve got hypo-allergenic down pillows, rain showers as well as RO filtered water in all the taps. Their price per night includes breakfast. Services such as laundry and other meals are available at an extra charge.
Saket Bed & Breakfast
With a total of six clean and functional rooms (and some gorgeous furniture), this B&B takes care of your needs the best they can. They’ll even organise sightseeing trips and taxis for you at an extra charge. The Wi-Fi and breakfast is inclusive in the room cost.
- Room Rent: ₹ 4000
