Guests Coming Over? Check Them Into These Pretty Guest Houses & BnBs

If there's a big occasion coming up, and you have several guests who’re going to fly in to town (that you won’t have room for at home), we’re doing what we can to make sure you’re all set. For all those guests, here are some of the best BnB’s and guest houses in the city. 


BUDGET ACCOMMODATION

Jugaad Hostels

For when you’ve got a bunch of friends coming over, this hostel in R.K. Puram has four dorms (including a women-only one) and five private rooms. The interiors are clean and basic, and the terrace area is a wonderful place to chill at. 

Hostels

F-128, Jhandu Mansion, R K Puram, New Delhi

Madpackers Hostel

At this South Delhi hostel, you can expect dormitories, all-girl rooms and private rooms (all air conditioned) as well as breakfast, Wi-Fi, towels and unlimited tea and coffee. They also have a 24-hour reception to make sure your stay goes as smoothly as possible. 

Hostels

S-39 A, 3rd Floor, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi

MID-RANGE & LUXE ACCOMMODATION

Colonel’s Retreat

Located in Defence Colony, this BnB has six clean, bright and airy rooms with Wi-Fi and breakfast inclusive in the price you pay.There’s also a spa and excellent food, to boot.

PS. Don’t miss the excellent in-house banana bread. 

Hotels

4.4

D-418, Defence Colony, New Delhi

The Lazy Patio

The Lazy Patio gives you the serenity of a rooftop B&B. The Hut is their largest, with room for four, while the Studio and the Glass View rooms are double occupancy. The view, especially, is one you’ll love. 

Homestays

22, 4th Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Atara

A boutique hotel, with chic and minimal interiors, they’ve got hypo-allergenic down pillows, rain showers as well as RO filtered water in all the taps. Their price per night includes breakfast. Services such as laundry and other meals are available at an extra charge.

Hotels

A-29/10, DLF Phase 1, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Saket Bed & Breakfast

With a total of six clean and functional rooms (and some gorgeous furniture), this B&B takes care of your needs the best they can. They’ll even organise sightseeing trips and taxis for you at an extra charge. The Wi-Fi and breakfast is inclusive in the room cost.

Homestays

D-21, 3rd Floor, Swaran Villa, Near PVR Cinema, Saket, New Delhi

