This Label Is Changing The Narrative For Women With Its Badass Joggers & Jackets

What makes Gundi Studios awesome? What made us sit up and take notice was the name, their agenda on inclusivity of all body types, and the value they give to traditional, hand-embroidered work. It was refreshing to see that they named their brand 'Gundi' as a way to normalise female aggression.

Natasha Sumant, the founder of this label, has also worked with some of the finest fashion ventures like - as a creative director with both Michael Kors and Pat McGrath. And although she is based out New York (mostly), the work is done here in India and hence, easily shipped nationally.

Gundi Studios' designs are quite athleisure-esque. So, you can expect to find joggers, sweatshirts, bomber jackets, and t-shirts with awesome aari, zari, and cut dana work on them. The brand also believes in preserving traditional craftsmanship, while also supporting local artisans, which is again, a good thing.

Now, we know that some of you may be wondering how athleisure and traditional embellishment would go together (we were certainly struck with the same thoughts and questions). But, if you take a look at their joggers that have the prettiest cut dana work on their sides, you'll realise how great it looks.

We recommend you check out their (she wears) the pants (Yes, that's the name of the piece) and Suffragette sweatshirt; The pants are white with golden surface embellishment done on the sides, whereas the sweatshirt is dark green, with the same golden surface work on both its sleeves and it says 'Gundi' on both sides.

We're also super excited to hear that they are a slow fashion label, because they only produce garments on order and are also currently accepting pre-orders! And yes, you can only order from their website.

Their clothes start at INR 3,000, so yes, start saving already.