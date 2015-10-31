Gung The Palace: Gurgaon's Hidden Korean Gem

Casual Dining

Gung The Palace

Sector 29, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SCO 28, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

View 2 Other Outlets

Gung The Palace offers patrons an authentic Korean experience, with delicious food, traditional seating and a serene ambience.

Korea calling

You can be forgiven for forgetting you’re in Gurgaon when you walk in to the peaceful, oasis-like setting of Gung The Palace. Take your shoes off, slip through the sliding doors into your own private room, and sip on a cool refreshing barley tea {served cold in summer, hot in the winter} all before the meal has begun.

Authenticity and simplicity

Regular eaters of Korean cuisine will know about banchan, the small plates and side dishes that accompany your meal, and here Gung does not disappoint. These accompaniments include Kimchi, sprouts, potatoes, egg pancakes, cold chicken and much more.

Our order—Ddukbeki Bulgogi {beef marinated in a hot stone pot, accompanied by rice} and Donkkaseu Omeurice {pork cutlet with omelette rice}—was straight off the special lunch menu. The sweet marinated beef is augmented by a delightful sauce which, when mixed together in the hot stone pot goes gloriously with rice. The Omeurice is literally a giant omelette stuffed with sweet flavoured rice and topped with slices of crispy pork cutlets, accompanied by a type of Japanese Worcestershire sauce.

Phew.

Sweet and savoury

We cannot stress enough that Gung attempts to stay as true to traditional Korean cooking as possible. Korean cuisine favours sweet and savoury flavors side-by-side and the combination can be difficult for the Indian palate to enjoy. However, if you are a foodie, or an adventurous eater, then Gung is one of the best Korean experiences in the city.

A honourable mention must go to the hot pot dish So Bulgogi {marinated beef with glass noodles and vegetables}, perfect for large groups to share. If you’re looking for a cheap lunch option, they offer a lunch combo for as low as INR 499.

Other Outlets

Gung The Palace

Green Park, New Delhi
4.3

D-1/B, Near Ashirwad Complex, Green Park, New Delhi

Gung The Palace

Sector 132, Noida
3.9

Urbtech Matrix Tower, B-4, Sector 132, Noida

