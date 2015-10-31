Gung The Palace: Gurgaon's Hidden Korean Gem

Regular eaters of Korean cuisine will know about banchan, the small plates and side dishes that accompany your meal, and here Gung does not disappoint. These accompaniments include Kimchi, sprouts, potatoes, egg pancakes, cold chicken and much more.

Our order—Ddukbeki Bulgogi {beef marinated in a hot stone pot, accompanied by rice} and Donkkaseu Omeurice {pork cutlet with omelette rice}—was straight off the special lunch menu. The sweet marinated beef is augmented by a delightful sauce which, when mixed together in the hot stone pot goes gloriously with rice. The Omeurice is literally a giant omelette stuffed with sweet flavoured rice and topped with slices of crispy pork cutlets, accompanied by a type of Japanese Worcestershire sauce.

Phew.