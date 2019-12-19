Gurgaon Bakery, Bisque Is Now Delivering Across G-Town!

Even though everything at Bisque is absolutely delicious, two of our favourites are the Mix Grill Sizzler and Chocolate Excess Pie. The Mix Grill Sizzler contains chicken sausages, grilled chicken, chicken salami, all loaded in the creamy peanut butter sauce made with the juices from the pan in which the meat is cooked. Served on a bed of vegetables, a side of crispy potato wedges and two slices of grilled bread to dip in the sauce.

Their Chocolate Pie is heavenly with a ganache that is rich, decadent, creamy and with a crumbly base. They don’t shy away when it comes to portions.