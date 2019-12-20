These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart

Cococraft Desserts has a drool-worthy menu – Mango & Litchi, Peanut Butter & Jam {who said PB&J is only for breakfast?}, Chocolate Paan, Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Crunch and their bestseller, Rocky Road.

The cake, ice cream, fudge, caramel sauce and toppings are all home-made and quite efficiently at that! Pooja needs a 24-hour heads up to prepare one of these yummy cakes, priced between INR 950 – INR 1,250.