Based out of Sector 51, Pooja Nabh runs a home-baking venture: Cococraft Desserts. The USP? Perfectly assembled, absolutely divine ice cream cakes that scream ‘summer’.
These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
I Scream For Ice Cream {Cakes}
Cococraft Desserts has a drool-worthy menu – Mango & Litchi, Peanut Butter & Jam {who said PB&J is only for breakfast?}, Chocolate Paan, Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Crunch and their bestseller, Rocky Road.
The cake, ice cream, fudge, caramel sauce and toppings are all home-made and quite efficiently at that! Pooja needs a 24-hour heads up to prepare one of these yummy cakes, priced between INR 950 – INR 1,250.
Proof Of The Pudding
The Rocky Road ice cream cake was delivered to us and the distinct, Masterchef-level layers would have made Gary Mehigan proud. The cakes will hold their form for about 20 minutes before you absolutely must put it in the freezer. This one had everything that we love about dessert – chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream, Nutella-like fudge sauce and lots of fixings so the road is extra rocky.
Bowlfuls of the cake were quickly devoured – it’s absolutely wonderful this time of the year.
So, We’re Saying…
Treat all the summer babies you know to a special kind of birthday cake, or pre-plan your cheat day this week and spoil yourself.
