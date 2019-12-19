Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts

We recently hosted a tea & coffee party at our place and invited few friends over. We were looking for options to pair with our perfectly brewed hot tea and coffee when we stumbled upon Cafe Maple Street We ordered Date & Walnut Travel cake loaf which was topped with a generous amount of nuts and date and it proved to be a good option and paired well with the beverages served. We also ended up ordering their Nutella Cupcakes. A box contains a set of 4 cupcakes which tasted toothsome in every bite. The tea party was a success and everyone enjoyed the delicious nibbles to the fullest