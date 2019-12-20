Here’s To Some Serious Horsing Around At GPEC, Gurgaon

For those of you who wish to imbibe a love for animals and equestrian sports in your kids, GPEC offers ample services from joyrides to professionally led training for kids.

The club is host to a miniature horse and pony too, mainly to allow children to familiarise themselves with these endearing species. They have instructional staff with over 30 years of riding and teaching experience and all from the 61st Cavalry, the world’s last active mounted Regiment.

With the World’s best protection equipment for kids available on site and horses that have been trained for over three years for kids’ riding, you know kids won’t just have fun, they’ll be safe too.