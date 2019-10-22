Gurugram's Santorini Themed Restaurant Offers Amazing Food & Drinks!

Ladera is on the fine-dining multi-cuisine restaurant at Clarens Hotel, Gurugram. It specialises in European, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. The blue-white-coloured ambience inspired by Santorini, Greece with outdoor seating makes it a perfect place for a romantic dinner. The place is huge with comfortable seating area and beautiful lanterns. Service is fast and the employees are nice. My favourites: * Risotto all Aragosta and Risotto al Tartufo Nero. * Homemade Tortelloni di Ricotta e Spinaci al Buro Fuso, Salvia e Cuore di Pomodoro' pasta is laced with cheese and is a delight to tummy. * Vegetariano pizza filled Mozzarella, Aubergine, Parmesan, Peppers and Courgette are one of a kind. * Baklavas, Lasagne al Cioccolato, and Tiramisu are a few desserts to end your dinner with.