Haji Mohd. Hussain Near Jama Masjid Fries Chicken & Fish To Perfection

If you’re one of those who head to fast food joints to satisfy your fried chicken cravings, you’re doing it all wrong; Jama Masjid is proof that we know food much better than most of our Western counterparts.

Fried to perfection in the tangiest, crispiest coating, bite into their dishes to know what we’re talking about. And it’s served with the best chutney conceivable, which is in a league of its own. It isn’t just spicy, it’s hot enough to set your innards on fire, so try with caution. Paired with the chicken, it is truly a stellar combination. You’ll be ordering seconds and thirds before you know it. You can have your chicken as smaller pieces (at INR 100), or one massive subcontinent-like piece as well (at INR 400). Just ask for it. Personally, we prefer the single monumental piece.

You can have fish as well. Crisp fried fish at INR 150 for 250 grams and INR 600 for a kilogram. There’s two variants of it: Standard and XXX. Also, this place was established about 42 years ago; trust us, they know what they’re doing.

The Haji Mohd Hussain outlet does not have a large seating area available. But they do have a first floor, in case you’re wondering about where to sit. You can also get soft drinks upstairs, and believe us, you’ll need them. Also, if you need some sweet after all the meat, head to Shahi Cool Point for some Shahi Tukda with vanilla ice cream. All this within a mere INR 150.

