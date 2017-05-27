After winning our hearts with its summer dresses, Vajor strikes back with a stunning range of home decor that’s fresh and fabulous. If you’re looking at cool cat cutlery holders, glass jugs, offbeat wall hangings, cushion covers, drink dispensers {so yay!} and boho hammocks… look no further.
All So Unique: Get These Chill Hammocks & Ikat Horse Heads To Perk Up Your Pad
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 2100
- Available Online
Shortcut
Devil's In The Details
There’s so much stuff that’s calling out to us that we almost wish we hadn’t seen it because now, there’s no going back and we’re guilty of a cart half full. If have thought that these modest college jholas could be used as hipster planters? Or that a cute rabbit wall art is all it’d take to give our study table that extra edge? And don’t lie, we all have that one wall that’s either an eyesore or boring beyond salvage. Need a quick fix? Get this sea green tapestry with pom poms to spunk it up. Oh, and we all know there’s a bathroom snob who’s going to dig these newbies in the shower.
Swing And Dance Sequence
Want to know a secret? We came to Vajor for the hammocks but stayed on for these lamps {particularly crushing on the BOT lamp that’ll sit all lit up on our dull days}. If you’re a little more meticulous and don’t mind going that extra mile, their sangria dispenser, jars, crockery and tea/coffee mugs {these are a perk-me-up} make up a stunning case for kitchenware.
So, We're Saying...
We’re a little sad that the things here don’t cost peanuts but if you’re looking at a one-off addition to revamp your space, it’s a great site to explore – it’s got the coolest conversation starters ever. Period.
Also On Vajor
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 2100
- Available Online
Comments (0)