Love Stationery? You've Got To Visit This Khan Market Store For Scented Pens, Notebooks & More

What initially started as a hobby to collect unique stationery from around the world went on to become this stationery brand called Hamster. It’s not just another stationery store; it’s a fashion stationery store which houses products from all across the world. From A5 notebook bottles to a scented stationery range of pens, pencils and even markers; from unique table clocks to beautiful jewellery boxes; from colourful folding umbrellas to cute card cases; they’ve got it all! What really caught our fancy, though, was their beautiful range of writing pads perfect for notes and meetings alike. The shop also keeps a stack of stickers {all possible shapes and sizes!} and we suggest you pick all of them up, because when did we get too old for stickers, anyway? Apart from these, they sell quirky coffee mugs, water bottles, flasks and table lamps, too {we couldn’t resist picking up a set of neat looking vinyl coasters while we were at it}.