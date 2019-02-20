A family-run business focusing on handcrafted textiles for the home, The Shop is where you can go to stock up on cushion covers, table linen, curtains, beddings, decorative items, ceramic crockery, soaps, and clothing.
Buy Handcrafted Linen, Clothing & Ceramics At This Home Furnishing Store
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
No matter what time of the year you pay them (or their website) a visit, you’ll find lots of patchwork and nature-inspired prints in light and soothing shades.
Take your pick from bedspreads, tablecloths, curtains, quilts, and cushion covers, which are either sourced from across India or are made by workers at their Noida workshop. There’s more to The Shop than just curtains and bedding, although you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise when you enter the store.
And speaking of stores, the outlet at Regal Building in CP is probably one of our favourites in Delhi; the intricate wooden pillars and archway make the entry look no less dreamy.
You will also clothing for men, women, as well as children here—from cotton kurtas, palazzo pants, kantha jackets, dresses, and nightgowns, there’s quite a bit you can dig through.
What Could Be Better
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Comments (0)