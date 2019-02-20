Buy Handcrafted Linen, Clothing & Ceramics At This Home Furnishing Store

No matter what time of the year you pay them (or their website) a visit, you’ll find lots of patchwork and nature-inspired prints in light and soothing shades.



Take your pick from bedspreads, tablecloths, curtains, quilts, and cushion covers, which are either sourced from across India or are made by workers at their Noida workshop. There’s more to The Shop than just curtains and bedding, although you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise when you enter the store.

And speaking of stores, the outlet at Regal Building in CP is probably one of our favourites in Delhi; the intricate wooden pillars and archway make the entry look no less dreamy.

You will also clothing for men, women, as well as children here—from cotton kurtas, palazzo pants, kantha jackets, dresses, and nightgowns, there’s quite a bit you can dig through.