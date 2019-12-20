These Handcrafted Vintage Jackets By Kinche Are So Beautiful, It Hurts

Clothing Stores

Kinche

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon

Shop 6502-6509, Next to Super Mart 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

There’s so much gorgeousness out there when it comes to winter wear, particular for weddings. Which is why when we came across these vintage jackets by Kinche, we swooned. You can pair them with silk saris, skirts, or even straight pants, and you’ll not just be winter wedding ready, but you’ll be out there to turn some heads.
Some of these are made of Gyasar silk {these feature Tibetan designs in gold threadwork}, some are made with Kantha, and all of them {and we mean all} are 100 per cent stunning. So go ahead, ladies—covered up never looked so sexy!

Japanese Work Brocade Jacket In Navy Blue

Buy it here

Price: INR 36,700

Peach & Maroon Gyanta Brocade Jacket

Buy it here

Price: INR 33,000

Structured Kantha Jacket In Blue

Buy it here

Price: INR 11,500

Vintage Kantha Saree Border Jacket

Buy it here

Price: INR 12,500

