These Handcrafted Vintage Jackets By Kinche Are So Beautiful, It Hurts

There’s so much gorgeousness out there when it comes to winter wear, particular for weddings. Which is why when we came across these vintage jackets by Kinche, we swooned. You can pair them with silk saris, skirts, or even straight pants, and you’ll not just be winter wedding ready, but you’ll be out there to turn some heads.

Some of these are made of Gyasar silk {these feature Tibetan designs in gold threadwork}, some are made with Kantha, and all of them {and we mean all} are 100 per cent stunning. So go ahead, ladies—covered up never looked so sexy!