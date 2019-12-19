This Brand's Sculptural Accessories Deserve To Be A Part Of Your Jewellery Collection

In a time where statement jewellery is a new norm, Manifest Design prefers to create authentic meaningful designs that are timeless and understated. If you’re looking for permanent pieces of jewellery, or a pendant you can wear at all times, here’s where you’ll get lucky.



Each ornament is handmade, the inspiration varied (but always interesting). Think gnarled corals, sensuous vines, rock sculptures, urban art, and opera. They do the staple necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all of which undergo the same process of production. We love that they also have a jewellery line for men!