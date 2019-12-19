Manifest Design is a jewellery line that offers earrings, necklaces, and pendants, all following an artisanal handmade production process. The collection is simple, understated, timeless, and wearable across outfits and occasions.
This Brand's Sculptural Accessories Deserve To Be A Part Of Your Jewellery Collection
In a time where statement jewellery is a new norm, Manifest Design prefers to create authentic meaningful designs that are timeless and understated. If you’re looking for permanent pieces of jewellery, or a pendant you can wear at all times, here’s where you’ll get lucky.
Each ornament is handmade, the inspiration varied (but always interesting). Think gnarled corals, sensuous vines, rock sculptures, urban art, and opera. They do the staple necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all of which undergo the same process of production. We love that they also have a jewellery line for men!
You may notice slight variations and infrequencies in the finishing of the pieces. Albeit a testimony to each product being handcrafted, that may not sit well with everyone.
