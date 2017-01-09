We love ourselves some deliciously fragrant shower gels, but every once in a while, we go back to the humble bar of soap. And Neev has about a dozen amazing handmade ones.
Orange & Olive Rose: These Herbal Handmade Soaps By Neev Are Divine
Wash & Learn
All the raw materials that go into making Neev bath and body products are grown and processed in villages around Jamshedpur and Jharkhand. Their non-profit wing, Neev Trust encourages farmers in the region to cultivate the herbs required for soap production.
There’s Soap For Us
They’ve got 16 varieties of soaps, including hair wash soap {one with amla, shikakai, and reetha, and the other with drumstick and river bed clay} and shaving soap {in musky patchouli and zesty lemongrass}.
We’d tried the Olive Rose once years back and have sought it out since whenever our soap supply runs low. With an ingredient base consisting of olive oil, palm oil, coconut oil, mahua oil, essential oils of rose, geranium, palmarose, and rosemary, and rose petals, this soap is pretty dope for dry skin. Oily-skinned folks can try the cucumber or lemongrass one.
Anything Else?
They’ve even got face creams, packs, and oils, all of which are really budget-friendly. We especially love their Almond Hair Oil, which is a concoction of almond, olive, and coconut oil along with essential oils of rosemary, lavender, thyme, cedarwood.
If you’re in need of an inexpensive eye cream, their Kumkumadi Under Eye Cream is pretty stellar.
Where: Shop online here
Price: INR 30 – INR 100 for a bar {depending on size}
