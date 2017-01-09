Orange & Olive Rose: These Herbal Handmade Soaps By Neev Are Divine

They’ve got 16 varieties of soaps, including hair wash soap {one with amla, shikakai, and reetha, and the other with drumstick and river bed clay} and shaving soap {in musky patchouli and zesty lemongrass}.

We’d tried the Olive Rose once years back and have sought it out since whenever our soap supply runs low. With an ingredient base consisting of olive oil, palm oil, coconut oil, mahua oil, essential oils of rose, geranium, palmarose, and rosemary, and rose petals, this soap is pretty dope for dry skin. Oily-skinned folks can try the cucumber or lemongrass one.