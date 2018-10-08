Hands Down, Get The Best Avo-Toasts In Town At Quick Brown Fox

I've been a fan of Quick Brown Fox's coffee for a while - it's my go-to to make a flat white in office. When I heard about them launching a cafe in Delhi, I was, of course, super excited about their coffee menu (which has all the usual suspects, along with an excellent Cold Brew and affogato). Good thing their food menu kicks it out of the park in equal measure. My favourite section off of the menu is their avo toast selection - so good, super fresh, and available in a bunch of veg and non. veg options. The toasted chickpea avo toast and pulled chicken avo toast are ace! My friends and I also tried their burrata toast, ham and cheese sandwich, eggs, lamb burger, Cambodian curry bowl, and ended our meal with a dynamite molten chocolate cookie with a raspberry spread. Quick Brown Fox wins as a spot for a casual, hearty Sunday brunch.