Broke But Want To Hang Out? This Garden Hosts Open-Air Movie Nights Starting At INR 150!

Just a word of caution for those who’ve never been to Soul Garden: Everything prepared in its kitchen is a labour of love so give these movie nights a miss if you’re in a hurry or just too impatient for your food to arrive. Remember good things take time and honestly, it’s worth every bit the wait here.

Keep checking their Facebook page for upcoming movie screenings. For Masaan, book here.

You might miss the new nursery and the sustainable clothes’ store that’s now a part of Soul Garden. So, we really suggest a repeat visit on a weekend afternoon to shop for flowers and floral linen saris.