One of Gurgaon’s loveliest spots, Cafe Soul Garden, is giving us more reasons to sit out with beer every Friday and indulge in some chill movie time. Just the thought of not being in a multiplex with soggy, over-salted popcorn is making us happy.
Broke But Want To Hang Out? This Garden Hosts Open-Air Movie Nights Starting At INR 150!
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
What Is It?
Who Is It For?
Everyone staying around G-town and tired of microbreweries or school-themed restaurants. It also seems like an ideal Friday night plan before heading to a friend’s for an afterparty.
Or if you’re really on a noodle-string budget, you can load up at home before heading to the cafe {we all do these cheap things and it’s faainnee}. In short, the possibilities of making this an epic night are endless.
Why Should I Go For It?
Their movie nights are usually a sell-out and we have no reasons to believe that the upcoming one Masaan on April 6 would be any different. If you’re bored of the same old Friday night plans, then this is definitely worth checking out! In the past, they’ve screened classics like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Pyaasa and new hits like GolMaal and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye.
Anything Else?
Just a word of caution for those who’ve never been to Soul Garden: Everything prepared in its kitchen is a labour of love so give these movie nights a miss if you’re in a hurry or just too impatient for your food to arrive. Remember good things take time and honestly, it’s worth every bit the wait here.
Keep checking their Facebook page for upcoming movie screenings. For Masaan, book here.
You might miss the new nursery and the sustainable clothes’ store that’s now a part of Soul Garden. So, we really suggest a repeat visit on a weekend afternoon to shop for flowers and floral linen saris.
