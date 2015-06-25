Having a hard week at work? Let us recommend the best places in Noida {work central} to get a little woozy during the week {maybe even during the day?}. The best offers on happy hours are here to cheer you up; don’t say that we didn’t warn you of the consequences.
Happy Hours in Noida that Maketh Happiest
Cheenos
This is perhaps the place you’ve been looking for if you want to lay back with a drink, relax on a swinging hammock and maybe smoke some sheesha. Of course they have happy hours. Till 12am. On the entire bar menu.
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Baby Dragon
This popular Chinese restaurant, all done up in pastels and white, is majorly known for its delicious fare like the fried chicken with basil, and also has great deals for drinkers. Happy Hours here last the whole day and include the imported stuff too!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Imperfecto
This place in Gardens Galleria offers the perfect party atmosphere because the ambience is super funky. They have happy hours every weekend on IMFL from 12pm to 6pm. Give their Dahi ke Kebab and Chicken Tikka, a try.
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Comments (0)