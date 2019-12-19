Logicuff is a start-up that offers hassle free, high quality bespoke clothing for the urban man. All you need to do is tell their stylist where and when to come meet you, spend a couple minutes going over their designs and fabrics, and then wait a week for your garment to be hand delivered to your doorstep!
Hassle Free, Bespoke Clothing At Your Doorstep From Logicuff
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
The Scoop
The Style
Literally anything you want it to be! The whole point of Logicuff is to provide busy men with clothes that look and feel great and cost the same as store-bought ones. They engineer garments according to your {or your significant other’s} taste, built, and work needs—all from the comfort of your own home.
What We Love
We love that men finally have an alternative to having to blindly shop online or take exhausting trips to the mall, all the while exploring their own personal style. Each piece is meticulously tailored, made with utmost care and using the best fabrics.
Logicuff is for the busy urban man who has too much on his plate to spend hours stuck in traffic and loafing around the mall. It’s for those of us who want to look and feel unique, and are tired of the ill-fitting, mass produced fast-fashion we’re constantly bombarded by these days.
Contact: Schedule a visit with their stylist here; Whatsapp them on +91 9599705818; message them on Facebook here
