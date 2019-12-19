Hassle Free, Bespoke Clothing At Your Doorstep From Logicuff

We love that men finally have an alternative to having to blindly shop online or take exhausting trips to the mall, all the while exploring their own personal style. Each piece is meticulously tailored, made with utmost care and using the best fabrics.

Logicuff is for the busy urban man who has too much on his plate to spend hours stuck in traffic and loafing around the mall. It’s for those of us who want to look and feel unique, and are tired of the ill-fitting, mass produced fast-fashion we’re constantly bombarded by these days.

Contact: Schedule a visit with their stylist here; Whatsapp them on +91 9599705818; message them on Facebook here