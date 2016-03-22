Social Chhatt’s Menu and View Woo at Hauz Khas Social

As we made our way to the roof to avoid the building evening rush, we were greeted with a view to die for. Overlooking the entire lake, the Chhatt is adjacent to the fort ruins and a perfect space for the evenings. Imagine candle-lit dinners, on beds! Yes, they have tiny tables stationed on medical ward beds and the aesthetic is nothing that we have ever encountered. And we are loving it.

The menu is staunchly Indian, with splashes of European thrown in. We tried their Pink Guava and Iced Tea, which were refreshing as always. We then went in for their Malabar Chicken Lollipops. If you’re hoping for something specifically Malabari, then this will disappoint; but it tastes yum all the same.