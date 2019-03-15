Sprucing Up Dull Corners? Hit Up Hauz Rani For All Things Clay & Ceramic

Anyone who’s ever gone for shopping to the Saket malls is bound to have passed a long strip of side-street shops displaying plants and plastic décor. Although we usually look at this area as a colourful blur, we decided to stop and check it out when one cloudy day the Delhi outdoors beckoned us.

We started at the end of the sidewalk away from Citywalk. and were greeted by terracotta planters of all kinds; from plain greys to ones with colourful elephants, giraffes and snails. If you have a green thumb or simply want to up your foliage display at home, the options here are endless. A regular pot here starts at INR 30 (for a small one) and goes up to INR 1,200 (we’re talking giant size). Available in ceramic and clay, the designs and colours are overwhelming. We even spotted some metallic items, which at first glance, seemed to be brass. There’s also a range of plant-stands, indoor plants and artificial shrubs.

Moving on, we discovered some great crockery items—plates, soup bowls, salt shakers, coffee cups, beer mugs and even not-so-common things like egg holders in all shapes, sizes and colours (all at bargain prices). They even have a collection of soap dishes and dispensers. The craftsmanship when it comes to the clay items was impressive, to say the least. We developed quite a crush on the matkas—not only were they embellished with metallic gold paint, but they also come with nifty little taps attached. Also, this is probably the only place in town where you’ll find the mitti wale diyas all through the year. The most random (but perhaps most useful) product we came across was a small little foot scrub, complete with handle, priced at just INR 10.