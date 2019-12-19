This Stunning Restaurant Is Just Perfect For An Ideal Romantic Date!

Mia Bella is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Hauz Khas village, overlooking the glistening waters of a lake in HKV and historic forts and tombs. Just imagine yourself sitting on their rooftop and enjoying some good food with a drink in your hand and cool breeze on your face with a lush green surrounding. And it’s all even better if you’re on a romantic date. It has Greek interiors along with a soothing ambiance and hues of yellow and blue. They offer European cuisines. BRUSCHETTA BAR It was a plate of four assorted bruschettas of our choice, Ricotta and spinach were fine in taste. Cream cheese and garlic mushroom were good. Olives and onions was pretty decent Ratatouille was my favourite. PINK SAUCE SPAGHETTI It was great in taste, it had a lot of perfectly cooked veggies and the sauce was perfect.