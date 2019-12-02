Watch Out For This Amazing Cafe For Delicious Vietnamese Street Style Food!

Head over to VIETNAMEASE CAPHE for some fantastic homestyle and street style Vietnamese food! There was fresh and delicious Pho, banh mi, jaggery rolls, Vietnamese coffee and tens of other dishes on offer. The menu included non-veg, veg, and vegan options – something for everyone. The folks at vietnamease caphe are super friendly and create a wonderful intimate evening for your family and friends. As of now, they do pop-ups and private dinners that can be booked for Rs 2000 per person. It's a tasting menu served on a communal table. You can reach out to them on Instagram.