You've Got To Try These Amazing Waffles At This Super Cute Cafe

Waffle Nation is a hidden gem in the Hudson lane. The ambiance of this little cafe is super cute and aesthetic. They have decorated the ceiling and walls of this little cafe with cute lights and small plants. Waffle nation beats competition hands down when it comes to waffles. I haven't had better waffles than theirs to this day. NUTELLA WAFFLES These waffles are completely covered in Nutella. The waffles are soft and warm and crispy at the same time. These waffles are heaven for Nutella lovers. BROWNIE NUTELLA WAFFLES Topped with brownie, nuts and loads of Nutella, these waffles have the power of taking you straight to waffle heaven! CLASSIC WAFFLES These waffles are topped with classic maple syrup with a pinch of salt in soft waffles. TOTALLY AMAZING! They have the most pocket-friendly waffles and drinks. You can try their shakes and cold coffee.