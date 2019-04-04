Have You Been To City's Newest World Tapas Bar Yet?

La Roca is the newest addition to New Delhi's hub of Worldmark 1. The place offers a global cultural experience with small plates inspired by major cuisines of the world and crafted cocktails from an all-natural bar. The menu has a good variety for Non-Vegetarians and Vegetarians alike making La Roca a vegetarian-friendly place. My top pick here would be the Salmon Carpaccio, Prawn Sushi, Lamb Khurchan Bao and Pork Belly Bao. The culinary experience here is accompanied by Nectar - The Bar at La Roca with its selection of all natural craft cocktails. The Cold Pressed LIIT and Nitro Jamaican Coffee are two specially crafted cocktails that you must not miss out on. The ambience adds to the dining experience and has a high energy vibe. This is the perfect destination to be at on a weekend or a weekday.