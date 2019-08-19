Pizza Lovers! Definitely Add La Nonna Pizzeria To Your Go-To List

Are you a real Pizza Lover? If yes then add La Nonna Pizzeria to your foodie list! La Nonna Pizzeria is a newly opened Italian pizza outlet in North Campus GTB Nagar. After visiting them, we must say this place is a hidden gem of North Campus. Their Italian touch in the menu makes them different from any other pizza outlet out there. One of the best things that we noticed about them is, they change the entire half-cooked slots of pizzas within 3-4 hours to maintain the freshness for the customers. Their great ambience & cool interiors with excellent background music is precisely what people like these days. La Nonna Pizzeria has a great variety of pizzas, and you can order anything without thinking twice about the taste. Must try their All Veggies, Spicy Paneer and Chicken Tikka Masala pizzas they are incredibly awesome. They also have great options in Pasta, Shakes, and Mocktails, etc. Must try their Mushroom Alfredo Pasta and Salted Banana Caramel Shake they are amazing. All the pizzas that we ordered were super delicious and served with their special Italian sauce. This Italian sauce is not an ordinary one they specially import them from Italy and Believe us; you will love it. Staff was very cooperative/friendly, and the service is quick! Most importantly, their rates are pocket-friendly, but the taste is premium. This place is big enough to accommodate 4-5 large groups. Must visit them whenever you were around the Hudson Lane, Delhi University because 'A Slice A Day Keeps The Sad Away'.