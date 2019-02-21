With Some Great Food & Cocktails, Pop By This Place In Gk-2

After pleasing the palates in Mumbai, The Finch magic comes to New Delhi in the upscale Gk 2 market. The brand new restaurant is a fancy combination of bar, lounge and fine dining. The management has taken the world cuisine concept very seriously and the variety in the food and beverage menu is enormous. The best part is that it's not as pricey as the other bars and the restaurants in the area are. The range of cocktails might be limited to some classical and some signatures but they are concocted perfectly. What we recommend is you try the Vodka based coffee martini and cucumber martini. While the Spicy Korean Broth from the soup section will swell your appetite, it makes a great combination with the Grilled Chicken and beetroot salad. From the starters, you would love the Achari Choux buns, Gondhoraj Fish Tikka and Rosemary Brioche bun with Mushroom Chai. The main course too impresses with some great dishes like Kathal Tikka Masala with Lacha Parantha, Vegetables in Jade Sauce and Mutton Pepper Fry. The expectations from the desserts rise when you had some great starters and main course and boy we loved devouring on decadent Orange creme brulee with coffee rusk and Kheer Gil E Firdaus. The beautiful presentation of the food with some great flavours with spotless service, The finch is here to impress the foodies of the capital in style. So don't wait and drive to Gk 2 for the finch experience.