Have You Tried These Chole Bhature Tacos?If Not Then Head To This Place Asap

Bars

The Drunken Botanist

Sector 24, Gurgaon
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 10-C, Upper Ground Floor, Unit 1-B & C, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This restaurant took food innovation to a new level by serving India's favourite dish with a Mexican twist. It has Bhature as taco shells filled with chole masala & topped with sour cream. It is surely a dream come true for all the food lovers. Head to Drunken Botanist to try this awesomeness.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

