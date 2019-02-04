This restaurant took food innovation to a new level by serving India's favourite dish with a Mexican twist. It has Bhature as taco shells filled with chole masala & topped with sour cream. It is surely a dream come true for all the food lovers. Head to Drunken Botanist to try this awesomeness.
Have You Tried These Chole Bhature Tacos?If Not Then Head To This Place Asap
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On The Drunken Botanist
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)