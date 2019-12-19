Have Yummy Food At This Little Outlet With Your Squad

Fast Food Restaurants

Hot Drive

Jalandhar, Punjab
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nikku Park Road, Model Town Market, Jalandhar, Punjab

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The place has a unique ambience with a big long car at the starting of the kitchen, also they have open sitting with tables and chairs. You can also sit in your cars and have whatever you want. They have all kind of food items ranging from chaaps, Chinese to Indian food. I had cottage cheese naan with gravy and it was awesome served with onion and green chutney. Hot Drive is a must visit for some tasty food.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

