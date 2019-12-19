Have Yummy Food At This Little Outlet With Your Squad

The place has a unique ambience with a big long car at the starting of the kitchen, also they have open sitting with tables and chairs. You can also sit in your cars and have whatever you want. They have all kind of food items ranging from chaaps, Chinese to Indian food. I had cottage cheese naan with gravy and it was awesome served with onion and green chutney. Hot Drive is a must visit for some tasty food.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Under INR 500
Family, Big Group, Bae
