This institution in Pandara market is very famous and is well known for its legendary butter chicken.
What To Eat With Your Butter Chicken At Havemore
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
Who Is This For?
Hardcore non vegetarians.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The seating is comfortable and the service friendly. Don’t go here expecting anything super fancy.
Must Try
Butter Chicken, Mutton Tikka Masala, Brain Masala, Garlic Naan
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
This one is not really news, and they have consistently won multiple awards for the best butter chicken in Delhi. I am going to take it a step ahead and share what other dishes should accompany the butter chicken to make it an ideal meal.
I generally go for the mutton tikka masala, garlic naan, brain masala and dal makhni. The use of khada masalas in the mutton tikka and brain coupled with the creaminess of the dal make it an ideal partner for the sinfully luscious butter chicken. I generally order crisp garlic naan with it.
The crunchiness of the naans and the pickled onions that they serve on the side go really really well with the various curries and you would experience an explosion of different flavors in your mouth with every bite.
While all these dishes combined may make heart attacks a little less distant in the future, but just cut, copy and paste the order, live your life a bit and thank me later.
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)