What To Eat With Your Butter Chicken At Havemore

This one is not really news, and they have consistently won multiple awards for the best butter chicken in Delhi. I am going to take it a step ahead and share what other dishes should accompany the butter chicken to make it an ideal meal.

I generally go for the mutton tikka masala, garlic naan, brain masala and dal makhni. The use of khada masalas in the mutton tikka and brain coupled with the creaminess of the dal make it an ideal partner for the sinfully luscious butter chicken. I generally order crisp garlic naan with it.

The crunchiness of the naans and the pickled onions that they serve on the side go really really well with the various curries and you would experience an explosion of different flavors in your mouth with every bite.

While all these dishes combined may make heart attacks a little less distant in the future, but just cut, copy and paste the order, live your life a bit and thank me later.