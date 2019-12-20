Havmor Ice Cream Has The Perfect Sweet Tubs For Rom Com Night

Dessert Parlours

Havmor Ice Cream

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-1, Opp. Aurobindo Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shortcut

Situated just a stone’s throw away from Naturals, Havmor Ice Cream has some serious competition. However a bite into their ice cream cakes, shakes and tubs will have you…having more. Time and again.

Setting The Bar

If you’re just stopping at their outlet for a quick bite, the bars are a good option. The Cookie Cream and Mango Magic are our personal favourites.

They also have a very interesting Yo-Yo Sandwich, but we’re not sure if it’s strawberry or red velvet {crossing our fingers in hope for the latter}.

Tubbin' Us The Right Away

They have some incredible flavours for those of you looking to take the party home {you can of course opt for a cone on the spot as well; they also have waffle cones and wafers to amp it up}.

Choose from Red Velvet, Swiss Chocolate, Tender Coconut, Pudding Ice Cream Tub, Hazelnut Chiffon and one we’re a little wary of – Green Tea.

So, We're Saying...

Head here post dinner for a sweet treat- it’s open till midnight.

Havmor Ice Cream

Vikaspuri, New Delhi
4.3

18, Site-1, Opp. Axis bank, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

Havmor Ice Cream

Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
4.3

365, Ground Floor,Shop 3, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Havmor Ice Cream

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.4

5885, 28-UA, Ground Floor, Jawajar Agar, Civil Lines Zone, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Havmor Ice Cream

Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi
4.2

Shankar Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

Havmor Ice Cream

Janakpuri, New Delhi
4.3

C-1, Janakpuri Main Road, Janakpuri, New Delhi

