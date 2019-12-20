Situated just a stone’s throw away from Naturals, Havmor Ice Cream has some serious competition. However a bite into their ice cream cakes, shakes and tubs will have you…having more. Time and again.
Havmor Ice Cream Has The Perfect Sweet Tubs For Rom Com Night
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
Setting The Bar
If you’re just stopping at their outlet for a quick bite, the bars are a good option. The Cookie Cream and Mango Magic are our personal favourites.
They also have a very interesting Yo-Yo Sandwich, but we’re not sure if it’s strawberry or red velvet {crossing our fingers in hope for the latter}.
Tubbin' Us The Right Away
They have some incredible flavours for those of you looking to take the party home {you can of course opt for a cone on the spot as well; they also have waffle cones and wafers to amp it up}.
Choose from Red Velvet, Swiss Chocolate, Tender Coconut, Pudding Ice Cream Tub, Hazelnut Chiffon and one we’re a little wary of – Green Tea.
So, We're Saying...
Head here post dinner for a sweet treat- it’s open till midnight.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI WEST
