Head To Colony Bistro For Great Deals And Delicious Food

Coming out of this place satisfied and with your wallet still heavy is a common thing. Colony bistro offers a variety of world food, and surprisingly all of it is damn good. We didn’t expect much from the place when we first visited, but were floored by what they served us.

Their lemon grilled fish and basil chilli prawn is what we started with, and both dishes were prepared well. While there was so much to indulge in here, it was the Belgian Pork Belly in Oriental Barbeque Sauce and Penne Alfredo that really got us asking for more. Some of the portions here are so super-sized and priced well that you wouldn’t mind binge-ing every time you come.

Alcohol and hookahs are served, too, and two drinks you must try are the Citrus Crush {a mix of vodka, grape juice, orange juice and grenadine} and Off Shore {a refreshing mix of malibu, dark rum, and cranberry}.