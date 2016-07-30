Amar colony has quite a few good eateries, and Colony Bistro is one of the great ones. A place suitable for chilling with family and friends, it offers great food and quality service.
Head To Colony Bistro For Great Deals And Delicious Food
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Shortcut
Chow Down
Belgian Pork Belly Oriental Barbeque Sauce, Penne Alfredo
Sip On
Citrus Crush, Off Shore
Winning For
Their service is great, the staff is actually attentive, and the food tastes great {apart from being beautifully presented}.
Keeping It Simple
A well-stocked bar, cushioned seating, some wall art and a mix of colonial and modern styling, this place scores well in every area. Music here is a mix of genres, and thankfully isn’t the usual list of Punjabi songs that are set to full volume almost everywhere else you go. Simplicity is the keyword here, as nothing feels out of place or too fancy, which is what makes it our preferred pick in the vicinity.
Global Food Domination
Coming out of this place satisfied and with your wallet still heavy is a common thing. Colony bistro offers a variety of world food, and surprisingly all of it is damn good. We didn’t expect much from the place when we first visited, but were floored by what they served us.
Their lemon grilled fish and basil chilli prawn is what we started with, and both dishes were prepared well. While there was so much to indulge in here, it was the Belgian Pork Belly in Oriental Barbeque Sauce and Penne Alfredo that really got us asking for more. Some of the portions here are so super-sized and priced well that you wouldn’t mind binge-ing every time you come.
Alcohol and hookahs are served, too, and two drinks you must try are the Citrus Crush {a mix of vodka, grape juice, orange juice and grenadine} and Off Shore {a refreshing mix of malibu, dark rum, and cranberry}.
So, We’re Thinking…
A place fit more for casual gathering than your weekend party scenes, this is a good place to just kick back, relax and have a good conversation; there is something for everyone here {which is a rare combination in the area}. They also offer some great party package packages.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Comments (0)