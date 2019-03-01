Head Here For The Authentic Kulcha Experience!

Baljeet’s Amritsari Kulcha is one of the few Amritsari kulcha restaurants that has gained massive popularity lately. The joint offers the authentic taste of hot, crisp and buttery Amritsari kulchas, served with chole, raita and onions mixed with tangy Imli chutney. Baljeet’s Amritsari Kulcha has a number of outlets across Delhi, including in locations like Rajouri Garden market, Paschim Vihar and Netaji Subhash Palace. They even offer home delivery and their packaging is good. We had visited the Paschim Vihar outlet, located in Shubham Enclave. This particular market has lately become a hotspot for eating joints and has a variety of options for all types of tastes. Baljeet’s Amritsari Kulcha has courteous staff, a couple of guys waiting outside to help you park. They also bring food to your car, or else you can go into the restaurant which offers standing tables. They are famous for their Amritsari kulcha thalis, which has options of paneer pyaaz kulcha, mixed kulcha and aloo gobhi kulcha. Once you have placed your order, you are given steel compartment thalis in which waiters serve chanas, boondi raita, imli chutney and onions. Also, once your kulcha is served hot and fresh, you can slather it in as much butter as you want! Yum! You can also ask for repeat servings of chanas and boondi raita. The chanas are mildly spicy yet flavourful, and the raita is chilled and fresh. They also offer a host of other options on the menu including vegetarian main course and deserts such as kulfis! One plate of the kulcha thali includes two pieces of kulchas, but you can opt for half a plate too. The kulcha is decent in size and filling. The stuffing is also flavourful. The icing on the cake is definitely their tangy imli chutney and fresh boondi raita. The service is quick and the staff is helpful. It might not be a fancy place but it offers what it promises, the quintessential Amritsari kulcha experience!