Hot, steaming, crispy and fresh, Hudson Lane does pakoras right. Always teeming with students, this thela is sure to become your constant go to.
Head To Hudson Lane For Some Of The Craziest Pakoras In Town
Winter + Pakoras
If there’s anything we like doing in Delhi winters, it’s sitting on a makeshift wooden stool, sipping on a cup of nice Cutting Chai {excuse the Bombay-ite in me} and nibbling on hot steaming pakoras. This particular one is located at the main junction of Hudson Lane in North Campus. A family of three, they take their turns in serving you these. Deep and double fried, you have an option of aloo, pyaaz, palak, mirchi and gobi. Our all-time favourite though is the Aloo Tikki Pakoda, a potato mash with all of their select spices and fried to absolute perfection.
How Much?
The fact that this three person stall offers you 100 grams of your choicest pakoras for INR 15 only, has us internally screaming. If you’re looking for a slightly heavier and filling option, they do Bread Pakora for INR 10 too, and we can promise that you wont find a crispier and fresher option anywhere. Parting words? Dirt cheap, and we swear by this little cart’s charm. An absolute must try!
#LBBTip
Ask them to toss your fries in some masala with some extra chutney on the side, and you’re good to go!
