Head To Hudson Lane For Some Of The Craziest Pakoras In Town

If there’s anything we like doing in Delhi winters, it’s sitting on a makeshift wooden stool, sipping on a cup of nice Cutting Chai {excuse the Bombay-ite in me} and nibbling on hot steaming pakoras. This particular one is located at the main junction of Hudson Lane in North Campus. A family of three, they take their turns in serving you these. Deep and double fried, you have an option of aloo, pyaaz, palak, mirchi and gobi. Our all-time favourite though is the Aloo Tikki Pakoda, a potato mash with all of their select spices and fried to absolute perfection.