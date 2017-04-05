Head To Okhla Bird Sanctuary This Weekend For A Serene Experience

National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Sector 95, Noida

Okhla Bird Sanctuary is a serene, calm, peaceful place filled with trees and a clean lake with migratory birds flocking from everywhere {especially in the spring season}. It’s quite the sight with endless chirping in the background.

I visited the sanctuary on Mar 11. It was sparsely populated and looked pretty as a postcard.  It might be tempting to stay here for the day but I think it might be unsafe to visit after sunset as there isn’t much security and it’s surrounded by a dense forest.

The nearest metro station is Botanical Gardens on the blue line, and then an auto or rickshaw will cost somewhere between INR 50-80. Cars are allowed inside the area and the road is well-maintained.

The entry fee for the park itself is is INR 30 for Indians and INR 350 for foreigners.

There is a specific spot which is like a bridge ending up in the lake which is a good place to click photographs.

