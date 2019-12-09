Head Over To Rose Cafe To Feel The Magic, Beauty & Taste!!

Rose cafe is a beautiful, fantastic, charming and magical. It looks so pretty. The decor is genuine and lovely. They have an outdoor seating area too. One would love to sit there & soak themselves up on a sunny day during Delhi winter. This cafe is situated right on the main road, so it's not difficult to locate it & it will give you totally magical pictures to drool on. We ordered Penne Arrabiatta chicken, cappuccino and chocolate hazelnut milkshake. Their pasta was really on the spicy side but scrumptious. We waited for only around 10-12 minutes for the food which I think is pretty decent. I also loved that cup and saucer in a unique yellow shade. It goes in right contrast with the colour of the table below. Plan a visit soon! 😊