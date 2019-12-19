Head Over To The Lazy Patio For A Perfect Staycation!

Come on, you saw the pictures! Well, that aside, the Lazy Patio is one of the prettiest AirBnBs I've ever seen with the most surreal views. It can't get better than watching the sunset overlooking the deer park lake while you sip on your cuppa joe, now, can it? This cute and cosy BnB situated in the same lane as the posh HKV stores have 4 rooms in total, outta which one is occupied by the hosts - Sukomal and Shruti, who are the warmest people and will always be up for helping you out! The rooms are unique and equally amazing in their own with my favourite one being the Lake view glass room, which is right out of Pinterest. The location is amazing due to its connectivity to transport as well as food outlets. Breakfast and refreshments are included and trust me, the food made by their in-house caretaker is pretty delicious. But my favourite part of the entire place is the balcony which is full of plants and breathtaking views!