Running low on cash but tired of ordering the same burgers and wraps over and over again? Shim Tur is the answer. With food that is easy on the stomach and on the pocket, this is a great place to expand your knowledge of Korean cuisine beyond kimchi. And after the trek to the restaurant, tucked away atop a shady guesthouse in Paharganj, the meal {served with an array of side dishes} will seem even more rewarding.
Head to Shim Tur In Paharganj for Affordable & Tasty Korean Food
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Must Eat
For newbies, their kimbap or the Korean version of the sushi roll, is a good place to start. Among the meat and rice combos, the O-jing Oh Dup Bop or squid in spicy sauce stands out with its unique flavour {for the less courageous, there are chicken and pork alternatives}.
Must Drink
Apart from the regular soft drinks, the menu offers a Korean green tea. However, if you’re looking to get into higher spirits, the place also serves soju {Korean rice wine} and beer
What We Loved
From the relaxed vibe to the friendly staff, everything spells comfort at Shim Tur. Look around and you’ll see walls covered with photographs of visitors and regulars from all over. The air-conditioned indoor space has traditional seating with cushions and low tables. The music in the background sounds like an 80s pop mix tape and will not interrupt your conversation at any point.
For the quieter ones among you, there is a bookshelf. And most importantly, there’s free Wi-Fi, so you can Instagram that lunch.
What Didn’t Impress Us
If you’re unfamiliar with the streets of Paharganj, finding the restaurant can be tricky. The climb up the guesthouse stairs is capable of stealing one’s appetite too. And the lack of desserts on the menu is sorely disappointing for people with a sweet tooth.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
Shim Tur is a good option at any point on a weekday. However, evenings are more fun, especially with the fairy lights in the outdoor area.
#LBBTip
Learn how to say annyeong-haseyo {hello in Korean} so you can reply like a pro when greeted with this phrase. Do not expect wooden/bamboo chopsticks, as Koreans traditionally eat with metal ones.
Follow them on Facebook here.
