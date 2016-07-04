Head to Shim Tur In Paharganj for Affordable & Tasty Korean Food

From the relaxed vibe to the friendly staff, everything spells comfort at Shim Tur. Look around and you’ll see walls covered with photographs of visitors and regulars from all over. The air-conditioned indoor space has traditional seating with cushions and low tables. The music in the background sounds like an 80s pop mix tape and will not interrupt your conversation at any point.

For the quieter ones among you, there is a bookshelf. And most importantly, there’s free Wi-Fi, so you can Instagram that lunch.