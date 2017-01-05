Ganesh Paan Shop is a dedicated pan stall located right under the Noida Sector 18 metro station, and serves a variety of paan you need to try out.
Head To This Stall In Noida For Some Paantastic Treats
Who Is It For?
The quintessential paan-lover as well as the newbie should try it out. The stall offers paan ranging from INR 20 – INR 100.
Ambience
It’s a street-side stall so there’s no seating facility; you can enjoy the variety on the go.
Must-Try
They serve fire paan, ice paan, cracker paan, chocolate paan and many more. There’s also other food stalls nearby to check out, offering paranthas, chai, chicken shawarma, rolls, etc. The masala chai is definitely good for winters.
How Was Your Experience?
It was an absolute surprise for me to come across this stall when I was looking around for tea; I just didn’t know paan could come in so many variations.
#LBBTip
Parking can be an issue. Try it whenever you visit GIP or Mall of India.
