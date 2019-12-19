Head To Brands In Pitampura For Cool Sling Bags & Footwear

If you're really into sling bags or are just looking for a basic tote, you'll love Brands. They've got a large variety of bags and footwear. Mostly, they retail really cool slings that are ideal for parties as well as carry daily use (starting from around INR 1200). You'll find slings that have nice chain straps (the trending kind), and in subtle colours, like black or nude. Their tote bags are also really nice, as they're spacious and great for office or college (ideal for carrying notebooks, makeup etc).

In terms of footwear, they've got a nice collection of heels for parties, and even loafers for casual wear (which start from about INR 400) . Although, I do wish they had an expansive variety of loafers, because whatever they did stock looked great, but I would've liked more options.