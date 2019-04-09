Head To Honk For Wasabi Cheesecake, Gunpowder Tea And Gyozas

Honk is one of the most amazing places in Aerocity to relish Japanese cuisine. This luxury dining restaurant has beautiful outdoor seating and pleasing indoor seating. Their menu showcases culinary influences from the diverse regions of Asia, primarily China and Japan with a glimpse of Thai. Right from Gyozas to wasabi cheesecake- this place will not fail to surprise you with its lip-smacking food. I started off with crystal vegetable dumplings which had jelly soft covering filled with finely diced vegetables. I just loved the accompanying dips which made my dumplings experience next level. Next, I had Mushroom gyoza-The visual appeal of this dish made me fall for it. Made using the mushroom for the perfect filling and stuffed into a thin sheet- these gyozas were loaded with flavours. For the main course, we had basil fried rice and mapo tofu. Basil leaves added a unique freshness to this delicious fried rice and paired up beautifully with silken soft tofu. We ended our experience with brilliant desserts-three types of ice cream and wasabi cheesecake. Their wasabi cheesecake was one of a kind and I am still in that cheesecake hangover! At Honk, I was also amazed by their exotic tea range. I tried Genmaicha tea which was made from roasted brown rice. Sencha green tea was also soothing. Christmas tea and Gunpowder tea were other worth trying varieties. The meal here was a joy from the very first bite to the last!