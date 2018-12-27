Sunday Plans: Head To Kiyan For A Luxury Winter Brunch!

Kiyan is a beautiful place that's located at The Roseate. If you’re looking to make your date special, then you should take your bae to Kiyan. This huge property is a treat to the eyes as their decor and ambience are to die for. This winter season, they are doing this special world cuisine buffet on Sundays which has a plethora of options for everyone’s taste. Chef Simran Singh Thapar has curated a menu that boasts of bits of Italian, Indian, Mexican, Japanese fare. Embark a culinary journey with this buffet. I would like to give a big shout out to their dessert chef as he takes his work seriously, I took a bite of everything (keeping a track of my daily calories intake :p) as those desserts looked wonderful and tasted SO good. Their chocolate mousse is my personal favourite.