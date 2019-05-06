Indulge in the funtastic affair of games and food at Smaaash. The best part about this place is that it offers games for all ages and one can spend an entire day without getting bored. Starting from their UV lit Bowling arena to Cricket, from Laser Blast to Jurassic escape, each game comes with an exhilarating experience. So this Summers when you don't feel like going out on a scorching day, head to Smaaash for the best gaming experience with your fam.
Head To Smaaash, Vasant Kunj For An Unlimited Dose Of Fun Games
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Delhi Pub Exchange By Smaaash
Other Outlets
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Comments (0)