Head To Smaaash, Vasant Kunj For An Unlimited Dose Of Fun Games

Indulge in the funtastic affair of games and food at Smaaash. The best part about this place is that it offers games for all ages and one can spend an entire day without getting bored. Starting from their UV lit Bowling arena to Cricket, from Laser Blast to Jurassic escape, each game comes with an exhilarating experience. So this Summers when you don't feel like going out on a scorching day, head to Smaaash for the best gaming experience with your fam.