Head To This Lounge In GTB Nagar For Pasta, Pizza, Indian Fondue & More

This is a unique place, somewhat different from other cafes in GTB Nagar. Located in the same building as Mama’s Buoi, this cafe is on the first floor. I went there for a party recently. The place is spacious and ambience is pretty nice. I loved that they have a DJ. Talking about the food, I had pasta both Alfredo and Arrabiata. They tasted delicious. Their thin crust five pepper pizza was yummy and had great toppings. The Indian Fondue was great; good quantity and quality. Oh, and the Bird Eye, a baby corn dish, was delicious too. The staff was very humble and made me comfortable over there. The place is pocket-friendly {not too expensive considering how good the lounge is}. All in all, I would love to visit again.