Head To This Boutique In Shahpur Jat For Pretty, Pastel Work Wear

Diva’s Pop-Up is in fact, not an occasional pop-up store, but a charming clothing boutique that’s doing beautiful, pastel clothes. If you’re fond of statement, slightly dramatic pieces, they’ve got plenty of options. They’ve got a lot of frill and lace blouses, formal silk tops, wrap dresses and they’ve got a selection of shoes and accessories that are really nice too. We liked all their pastel tops in shades likes blues and pinks and greys. In addition to these, they’ve also got lots of colourful blazers, summery dresses, formal gowns {but not the tacky kind, these are more on the tasteful side}. If you like formal, pretty work-wear, then we recommend you check this store out.